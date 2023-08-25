Stock split 2023: ADF Foods shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in post-Covid rally. After bottoming out at ₹140 levels after Covid-19 sell off, this small-cap stock has risen from near ₹140 to ₹1,090 apiece levels on NSE, logging more than 700 per cent rally in near three years. However, long term investors have one more stock market news related to this multibagger stock. The board of directors of this company has fixed 11th September 2023 as record date for stock split. The company board has already declared stock split in 1:5 ratio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ADF Foods share split date The multibagger stock informed informed Indian bourses about stock split record date citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Monday, 11th September, 2023 as the ‘Record Date’ for determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division / split of existing Equity Shares of the Company in the ratio of 5 (Five) Equity Shares of face value Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each for 1 (One) Equity Share of face value Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each as approved by the Shareholders at the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 09th August, 2023."

ADF Foods share price history In last one month, this multibagger stock has risen from near ₹725 to ₹1,055 apiece levels, delivering more than 45 per cent to its long term positional shareholders. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen to the tune of more than 35 per cent in this time. In last one year, this small-cap stock has risen from near ₹697 to ₹1,055 apiece levels, logging more than 50 per cent rise in this time. However, in last five years, this small-cap stock has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders by logging near 300 per cent risen in this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This multibagger stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its current market cap is ₹2,320 crore and its trade volume on NSE is over 21,000 and near two hours of trade is still left during Friday deals. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹1,162.45 while its 52-week low is ₹667.30 apiece.