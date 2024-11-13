Multibagger stock: Aditya Vision share price jumps over 9% after Q2 results

Aditya Vision share price jumped over 9% on Wednesday after the company reported decent earnings for the second quarter of FY25. The multibagger smallcap stock, Aditya Vision shares rallied as much as 9.23% to ₹469 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The electronics retail chain operator Aditya Vision reported a net profit of ₹12.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, recording a growth of 26.8% from ₹9.63 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations in Q2FY25 increased 20% to ₹375.85 crore from ₹313.13 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Operational performance of the company also improved during the September quarter as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 30% to ₹30 crore from ₹23 crore, while EBITDA margins stood at 8.0% as against 7.4%, YoY.

The company opened six new stores in Q2, and its store count touched 156.

"Despite the challenges posed by heavy rains and Shradh period, we have delivered a strong performance in a seasonally weak quarter, with notable growth in both revenue and margins. Our focus on customer satisfaction and operational efficiency has helped us maintain momentum, and we are confident in our ability to continue driving sustainable growth moving forward," said Yashovardhan Sinha, Chairman and Managing Director of Aditya Vision.

Aditya Vision Stock Price Update Aditya Vision is a small-cap multibagger stock that has jumped 110% in six months and more than 113% year-to-date (YTD). in the past one year, Aditya Vision share price has given 165% returns and 325% returns in two years.

In Q2FY25, the company did a stock-split of 10 new shares for 1 old share ratio consequently which, paid-up value of shares of ₹10 each previously has been split into 10 new shares of ₹1 each.

At 12:45 PM, Aditya Vision shares were trading 6.89% higher at ₹458.95 apiece on the BSE.