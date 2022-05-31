Multibagger stock Ajanta soya fixes record date for stock split: Check details

The BSE-listed stock has risen from ₹110.35 on June 1, 2021 to ₹241.40 on May 31, 2022, 3:44 pm IST, a multibagger return of 118.76 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has increased by 6.34 per cent from ₹227 on January 3, 2022 to the current price. The stock has risen 9.88 per cent in the previous six months, from ₹219.70 on December 1, 2021 to the current level. In the last month, the stock has dropped 19.06 per cent, and in the previous five trading days, it has dropped 3.92 per cent. The stock closed Tuesday's trading session at a market price of ₹241.40, down 4.34 per cent from the previous close of ₹252.35. On 29/04/2022, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹346.90, and on 20/07/2021, it reached a 52-week low of ₹100.00. The stock is currently trading at a 30% discount to its 52-week high and a 141 per cent above its 52-week low.

