Multibagger stock Ajanta soya fixes record date for stock split: Check details

The Board of Directors set Friday, June 17, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of sub-division/split of shares at a meeting held on May 26, 2022.
Ajanta Soya Ltd (ASL) is a small-cap company in the Agro processing industry with a market cap of ₹390 crore. The company's core activity is the production of Vanaspati and different types of cooking oil with fat products for bakery applications such as biscuits, puffs, pastries, and other bakery items. For two decades, ASL has been a significant manufacturer and marketer of Vanaspati, Cooking Oils, and Bakery Applications, with a strong portfolio of brands including Dhruv, Anchal, and PARV.
The Board of Directors set Friday, June 17, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of sub-division/split of shares at a meeting held on May 26, 2022. The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 (2) of the SEBI (LODR) 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Friday, 17 June, 2022, as the Record Date, to ascertain the name of shareholders entitled for Subdivision/ split of equity shares of Rs. 10/- each into five (5) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each."
The BSE-listed stock has risen from ₹110.35 on June 1, 2021 to ₹241.40 on May 31, 2022, 3:44 pm IST, a multibagger return of 118.76 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has increased by 6.34 per cent from ₹227 on January 3, 2022 to the current price. The stock has risen 9.88 per cent in the previous six months, from ₹219.70 on December 1, 2021 to the current level. In the last month, the stock has dropped 19.06 per cent, and in the previous five trading days, it has dropped 3.92 per cent. The stock closed Tuesday's trading session at a market price of ₹241.40, down 4.34 per cent from the previous close of ₹252.35. On 29/04/2022, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹346.90, and on 20/07/2021, it reached a 52-week low of ₹100.00. The stock is currently trading at a 30% discount to its 52-week high and a 141 per cent above its 52-week low.