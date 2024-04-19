Multibagger Stock: Ajmera Realty records 190% return in one year, spiked over 580% in 3 years
Ajmera Realty & Infra India has seen its stock skyrocket by 585%, from ₹118 to the current level. The company recorded its highest-ever sales value in FY24 of ₹1,017 crore, marking a 21% improvement from the previous year.
Shares of Ajmera Realty & Infra India, one of India's leading real estate companies, have rewarded its shareholders handsomely as they consistently hit new record highs with each passing month.
