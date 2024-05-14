Multibagger Stock: Alphalogic Techsys surges over 3600% in 3 years, up 271% this year so far; should you invest?
Alphalogic Techsys, a software and IT services firm, has surged 3691% in the last 3 years, hitting a new high of ₹246.05. The stock has given multibagger returns in 2024 and in the last one year, jumping 811% from its 52-week low.
Software and IT services firm Alphalogic Techsys has given stellar returns to its long-term investors. It has soared 3691 percent in the last 3 years, from ₹6.49 in May 2021 to ₹246.05 currently, its new high.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started