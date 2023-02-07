Multibagger stock: Anand Rathi has 'Buy' tag on this bank shares post Q3 results
- The bank stock has given multibagger return of more than 121% in a year
Karnataka Bank witnessed a growth of 105% in its net profit for the third quarter ended December 2022 to ₹301 crore as compared to ₹146 crore during the same period last year. The asset quality as gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined to 3.28 % from 3.36% as compared to the sequential previous quarter and net NPA also dipped to 1.66 % from 1.72%. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 80.21% from 73.66% a year ago.
