Multibagger stock: Anand Rathi has 'Buy' tag on this bank shares post Q3 results

Announcing the results at the Bank's Head Quarters at Mangaluru, Mahabaleshwara M S, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank said, “The impressive all round performance of the Bank is on account of improved operational efficiency facilitated by various initiatives under KBL VIKAAS. NIM has improved to an all time high of 3.63% as compared to 3.15% as on 31/12/21. The consistent and stable performance has been the hallmark of the Bank, and going forward Bank will strive hard for its sustainability with higher scale."