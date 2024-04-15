Multibagger Stock: Anand Rathi Wealth soared over 340% in just 9 months, advanced 650% in little over 2 years
Anand Rathi Wealth shares hit all-time high, jumping 4.5% in today's trade. The stock has shown remarkable performance, ending in the green for eight of the past nine months. November 2023 recorded the highest monthly gain at 36%, closely followed by February with a rally of 20%.
Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth, one of the leading non-bank wealth solutions firms in India, have jumped 4.5% to hit an all-time high of ₹4,189.85 apiece in today's intraday trade as investors reacted positively to the company's Q4FY24 earnings.
