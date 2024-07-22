Multibagger stock: Anant Raj share price jumps over 12% as arm signs MoU with Google

Multibagger stock: Anant Raj share price surged over 12% on Monday's session after the company's wholly-owned subsidiary signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with American global technology giant Google LLC.

Under this agreement, the company will be in charge of delivering data centre infrastructure, DC managed services, and a cloud platform to a variety of public and private businesses. It will also provide novel technology solutions for potential clients.

The parties will work closely together to help clients build purpose-built Al-infused solutions for data infrastructure, productivity, and security, the firm stated in an exchange filing.

Anant Raj Cloud Pvt Ltd is building data centres with 300 MW of IT load in Manesar, Rai, and Panchkula. The first phase at Manesar is complete.

Anant Raj share price today opened at ₹511.90 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹540 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹496.30. As per trendlyne.com, Anant Rajshare price soared 173.1% over the last year, outperforming its sector by 50.28%.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Anant Raj share prices have seen strong volume-based traction in the morning session and seem to have resumed their primary uptrend after last week's price correction. The bullish gap left around 500 would be strong support, whereas 560–580 would be the next resistance.

Also Read | Wipro stock falls nearly 8% after Q1FY25 earnings disappoint

According to media reports, India is the world's second-fastest-growing digital economy, resulting in substantial development in the data centre sector. Cloud expenditure is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 30%.

During the Q4FY24 earnings conference, Anant Raj announced that it has entered into a new deal with TCIL, one of its data centre partners, to provide cloud services as well.

Furthermore, the firm stated that it comfortably exceeded a top line of ₹1,500 crores, to be precise, ₹1,521 crores, and earned a PAT of ₹265 crores, the most the company has ever attained.