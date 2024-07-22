Multibagger stock: Anant Raj share price jumps over 12% as arm signs MoU with Google

  • Multibagger stock: Anant Raj share price surged over 12% as its subsidiary signed MoU with Google for data centre infrastructure and cloud services. The company is building data centres with 300 MW IT load. Stock opened at 511.90, soared 173.1% in the last year.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published22 Jul 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Anant Raj share price today opened at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>511.90 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>540 apiece, and an intraday low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>496.30.
Anant Raj share price today opened at ₹511.90 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹540 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹496.30.(iStock)

Multibagger stock: Anant Raj share price surged over 12% on Monday's session after the company's wholly-owned subsidiary signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with American global technology giant Google LLC.

Under this agreement, the company will be in charge of delivering data centre infrastructure, DC managed services, and a cloud platform to a variety of public and private businesses. It will also provide novel technology solutions for potential clients.

The parties will work closely together to help clients build purpose-built Al-infused solutions for data infrastructure, productivity, and security, the firm stated in an exchange filing.

 

 

Also Read | Reliance share price declines 3% post Q1 Results. Should you Buy or Sell?

Anant Raj Cloud Pvt Ltd is building data centres with 300 MW of IT load in Manesar, Rai, and Panchkula. The first phase at Manesar is complete.

Anant Raj share price today opened at 511.90 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 540 apiece, and an intraday low of 496.30. As per trendlyne.com, Anant Rajshare price soared 173.1% over the last year, outperforming its sector by 50.28%.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Anant Raj share prices have seen strong volume-based traction in the morning session and seem to have resumed their primary uptrend after last week's price correction. The bullish gap left around 500 would be strong support, whereas 560–580 would be the next resistance.

Also Read | Wipro stock falls nearly 8% after Q1FY25 earnings disappoint

According to media reports, India is the world's second-fastest-growing digital economy, resulting in substantial development in the data centre sector. Cloud expenditure is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 30%.

During the Q4FY24 earnings conference, Anant Raj announced that it has entered into a new deal with TCIL, one of its data centre partners, to provide cloud services as well.

Furthermore, the firm stated that it comfortably exceeded a top line of 1,500 crores, to be precise, 1,521 crores, and earned a PAT of 265 crores, the most the company has ever attained.

 

 

Also Read | HDFC Bank shares gain after Q1 results. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$1 B

1 of 7Read Full Story
2 Hrs

2 of 7Read Full Story
3

3 of 7Read Full Story
19.50 L

4 of 7Read Full Story
250 MTPA

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹18.05 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹100/kg

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 10:55 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger stock: Anant Raj share price jumps over 12% as arm signs MoU with Google

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

310.85
11:50 AM | 22 JUL 2024
4.55 (1.49%)

Tata Steel

160.30
11:50 AM | 22 JUL 2024
2.55 (1.62%)

Wipro

510.10
11:50 AM | 22 JUL 2024
-47.15 (-8.46%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

316.15
11:50 AM | 22 JUL 2024
12.35 (4.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Chemplast Sanmar

540.00
11:21 AM | 22 JUL 2024
36.55 (7.26%)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,085.70
11:22 AM | 22 JUL 2024
68.7 (6.76%)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

254.50
11:21 AM | 22 JUL 2024
13.7 (5.69%)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,134.40
11:21 AM | 22 JUL 2024
54.85 (5.08%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,510.00293.00
    Chennai
    75,657.000.00
    Delhi
    75,217.00732.00
    Kolkata
    75,144.00659.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue