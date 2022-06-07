Multibagger stock to consider 1:4 bonus share issue. Details here

As mentioned above, ANG Lifesciences shares are one of the multibagger stocks in India. This multibagger stock has been under profit-taking heat after climbing to its life-time high of ₹800.45 levels on BSE in November 2021. In year-to-date (YTD) time, it has shed more than 50 per cent. However, it is still a multibagger stock as in last one year, it has delivered more than 140 per cent after surging from ₹92 to ₹223.55 levels.