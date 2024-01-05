Multibagger Stock: Reliance Power shares hit 52-week high, up 900% in 3 years; should investors consider buying?
Reliance Power: Extending gains for the 6th consecutive session, the stock has gained 8 percent in intra-day deals today. Between December 29 and January 5, it has advanced 47.6 percent.
Shares of Anil Ambani-backed Reliance Power have given exceptional returns in the last 3 years. The stock has surged from ₹3.3 in January 2021 to currently trade at its 52-week high of ₹33, soaring as much as 900 percent in these 3 years.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started