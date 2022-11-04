Multibagger stock announced 1:1 bonus shares after giving 375% return in 2 years2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 01:24 PM IST
- Multibagger stock has fixed 12th November 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares
Bonus shares 2022: GPT Infraprojects shares are one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market. This small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹368 crore has surged from around ₹26.50 to ₹126.75 apiece levels in last two years, delivering to the tune of 375 per cent return to its shareholders in this small time period. However, this is not the only income that a long term shareholder of this small-cap company will get. The company has recently announced bonus shares in 1:1 ratio and it has fixed 12th November 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares.