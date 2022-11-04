Bonus shares 2022: GPT Infraprojects shares are one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market. This small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹368 crore has surged from around ₹26.50 to ₹126.75 apiece levels in last two years, delivering to the tune of 375 per cent return to its shareholders in this small time period. However, this is not the only income that a long term shareholder of this small-cap company will get. The company has recently announced bonus shares in 1:1 ratio and it has fixed 12th November 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares.

As per the notice available on BSE website, "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, GPT INFRAPROJECTS LTD. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date 12/11/2022."

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about issuance of bonus shares, GPT Infraprojects Ltd said, "We write to inform you that the Company has fixed Saturday the 12th Day of November, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the members, eligible for bonus shares as approved by the shareholders."

Teh board of directors of the company has already declared and approved one bonus share for each shared held by the shareholders of the company on record date for bonus share issue. This means, net shareholding of an eligible beneficiary of the bonus share issuance will get doubled doubled after the listing of bonus shares.

GPT Infraprojects share price history

GPT Infraprojects shares are one of the multibagger stocks that has given strong return to its shareholders in post-Covid rally. In last six months, this infra stock has risen from around ₹90 to ₹126.75 apiece levels, logging around 40 per cent rise in this time horizon. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has surged from 84 to ₹126.75 levels, ascending to the tune of 50 per cent in 2022. However, in last two years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹26.50 to ₹126.75 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 375 per cent return to its positional shareholders.

Shares of GPT Infraprojects are available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its current market cap is ₹368 crore and its current trade volume on NSE is around 25,000. Its last 20 days average volume on NSE is more than 53,000. Its 52-week high is ₹140.85 per share whereas its 52-week low is ₹67.50 per share.