Multibagger stock announced 1:1 bonus shares after giving 375% return in 2 years

GPT Infraprojects share price history

GPT Infraprojects shares are one of the multibagger stocks that has given strong return to its shareholders in post-Covid rally. In last six months, this infra stock has risen from around ₹90 to ₹126.75 apiece levels, logging around 40 per cent rise in this time horizon. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has surged from 84 to ₹126.75 levels, ascending to the tune of 50 per cent in 2022. However, in last two years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹26.50 to ₹126.75 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 375 per cent return to its positional shareholders.