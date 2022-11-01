Multibagger stock announced buyback at 60% premium after 400% rally in 2 years2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 12:21 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: Buyback of shares will remain open from 3rd November to 17th November 2022
Buyback of shares 2022: Shares of SP Apparels are one of the multibagger stocks on Dalal Street. This small-cap multibagger stock is one of those stocks that have given whopping return in post Covid rally since 2020. In this period of near two years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹70 to ₹360 apiece levels, delivering more than 400 per cent return to its long term positional shareholders.