Multibagger stock announced buyback at 60% premium after 400% rally in 2 years

This multibagger stock is in news these days as the small-cap company has announced buyback of shares at a whopping premium. The board of directors of the company has announced buyback of shares at ₹585 per share whereas SP Apparels share price today is around ₹360 apiece levels. This means the small-cap company has announced buyback of shares at a premium of more than 60 per cent, which may attract shareholders of the multibagger stock to tender their shares.