Multibagger stock: Board of directors of G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd has approved and recommended issuance of bonus share. The bonus share will be issued in the ratio of 1:2 means one bonus share for holding of two shares of the company. The company is yet to announce record date for bonus share issuance. Shares of the company touched new 52-week high on Tuesday session after the announcement of bonus shares.

The small-cap company informed Indian bourses about the bonus share issuance citing, "The Board of Directors of company have approved and recommended the issuance of fully paid up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 (eg 1 fully paid up share for every 2 fully paid up equity shares held), subject to the shareholders’ approval." This reward for existing shareholders is like icing on the cake as the company has already given more than 1200 per cent return to its shareholders in near three years. This small-cap multibagger stock has surged from around ₹22 to ₹253 apiece levels from May 2019 to 2nd August 2022, a period of near 3 years.

G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd also informed Indian bourses that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 8th August 2022, inter alia, to consider and approve the matter to invest or buy the stake in the group entity M/s. Packwell Enterprises LLP for strategic alliance and growth of the business.

In Q1FY23, Maharashtra-based G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd has reported an annual revenue growth of 81.88 per cent, which outperformed its 3 year CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 28.75 per cent. Its client base includes Tata Consultancy Services, Spectra International, Naaptol, ShopCJ, SM Foods, Almats Branding Solutions, among others.

On Tuesday deals, G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd shares ended with a market cap of ₹371 crore and its trade volume on Tuesday session was 1,452,173. Its book value per share is 14.84. It is a BSE listed stock and its 52-week high is ₹276 whereas its 52-week low is ₹11 apiece.