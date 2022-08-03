Multibagger stock announces 1:2 bonus share. Details here2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 08:44 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: Company board has approved and recommended 1 bonus share for each two shareholding
Multibagger stock: Board of directors of G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd has approved and recommended issuance of bonus share. The bonus share will be issued in the ratio of 1:2 means one bonus share for holding of two shares of the company. The company is yet to announce record date for bonus share issuance. Shares of the company touched new 52-week high on Tuesday session after the announcement of bonus shares.