Multibagger stock announces 1:2 bonus share. Do you own?1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 10:31 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: The bonus shares have been announced in the ratio of 1:2
Listen to this article
Multibagger stock: Board of directors of Yug Decor Ltd has announced bonus share issue for its shareholders. The company board announced bonus shares after the board meeting held on 16th August, 2022. The bonus shares have been announced in the ratio of 1:2 that means one bonus share for each two share holding to the shareholders. Record date for bonus share issue is yet to be announced.