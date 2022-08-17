Multibagger stock: Board of directors of Yug Decor Ltd has announced bonus share issue for its shareholders. The company board announced bonus shares after the board meeting held on 16th August, 2022. The bonus shares have been announced in the ratio of 1:2 that means one bonus share for each two share holding to the shareholders. Record date for bonus share issue is yet to be announced.

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the bonus share issue, Yug Decor Ltd said, "Issue of 1 (one) bonus share for each 2 (two) equity shares held by the shareholders of the company as on "Record Date." The bonus issue of equity shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The company will intimate the "Record Date" for determining eligible shareholders entitled to receive Bonus Shares in due course."

The Bonus Shares once allotted shall rank piri-passu in all respects and carry the same rights of the existing equity shares and shall be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and either corporate action(s). recommended and declared after the issue and allotment of such Bonus Shares.

Inn this meeting, company board also increase in authorised share capital of the company from ₹4.25 crore to ₹11 crore by creation of additional 67.50 lakh equity shares of the company of ₹10 per share face value.

Yug Decor share price history

Yug Decor shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced this year. In last one month, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹32.50 to ₹57 apiece levels, logging near 75 per cent rise in this period. In last six months, this BSE listed stock has surged from around ₹30 to ₹57 apiece levels, logging around 90 per cent rise in this time. Similarly, in year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has delivered 120 per cent return to its shareholders after ascending from around ₹25.90 to ₹57 apiece levels in 2022.