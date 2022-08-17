Multibagger stock announces 1:2 bonus share. Do you own?

Yug Decor shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced this year. In last one month, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹32.50 to ₹57 apiece levels, logging near 75 per cent rise in this period. In last six months, this BSE listed stock has surged from around ₹30 to ₹57 apiece levels, logging around 90 per cent rise in this time. Similarly, in year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger stock has delivered 120 per cent return to its shareholders after ascending from around ₹25.90 to ₹57 apiece levels in 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}