Multibagger stock announces 1:2 bonus shares issue. Details inside

Alphalogic Techsys Limited recently announced that its board has approved and recommended the issuance of bonus share to the existing shareholders of the company. The bonus shares will be issued in the ratio of 1:2 means one bonus share for holding of two shares of the company. The company is yet to announce record date for bonus share issuance. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}