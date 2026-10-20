Multibagger stock announces 1:4 bonus shares: Up 550% in 5-Yrs with 1:5 stock split, dividend history; record date soon

Multibagger dividend stock | 1:4 bonus shares, 1:5 stock split: Shares of Titan Biotech Ltd are in the news these days, as its bonus shares record date is fast approaching. Titan Biotech shares, which have delivered more than 550% returns to its long-term shareholders in five years, are set to trade ex-date ahead of the finalisation of the list of beneficiary shareholders for the issuance of bonus shares. The company has declared bonus shares in a 1:4 ratio after delivering a multibagger return of over 550% in five years. According to the official website of the BSE, Titan Biotech shares are also one of the dividend-paying stocks. On September 22, 2026, the multibagger stock traded ex-dividend for the payment of a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share.

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Titan Biotech bonus share news As mentioned above, Titan Biotech has declared a 1:4 bonus share issue, meaning one bonus share for every four shares held by eligible shareholders of the company. The multibagger stock has fixed bonus shares record date of 23 October 2026, and it will trade ex-bonus on that date. So, those who want to get the benefit of 1:4 bonus shares, will have just two days — Wednesday and Thursday — this week to buy Titan Biotech shares.

The company informed about th bonus shares move in an exchange filing, saying, “We wish to inform you that the company has received an In-principal approval under Regulation 28(1) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 from BSE Limited vide letters dated October 7, 2026 for issue and proposed allotment of 1,03,29,625 Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each in the ratio of 1(one) new equity share for every 4 (four) existing equity share held in the Company.”

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Titan Biotech bonus shares record date The company also informed the Indian exchanges about the bonus shares record date in its exchange filing, saying, “Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors has fixed the “Record Date” as Friday, October 23, 2026 (T Day) for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for allotment of Bonus Equity Shares.”

Titan Biotech share price history As mentioned above, Titan Biotech shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced over the years. In five years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹61 to ₹408.50 in five years, delivering over 550% returns to its long-term investors. In one year, Titan Biotech share price has ascended 65%, while in YTD, it has delivered over 90% returns.

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Titan Biottech dividend history According to information available on the official BSE website, Titan Biotech shares are among the dividend-paying stocks on Dalal Street. Since 2010, this multibagger stock has announced a cash reward for its eligible shareholders every year, except in 2012 and 2019. Last time, the ex-date for the dividend payment was on 22 September 2026.

Titan Biotech stock split history Since 2010, Titan Biotech shares have traded ex-date for a 1:5 stock split on 20 February 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).