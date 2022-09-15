Multibagger stock announces an interim dividend of Rs. 100 (1000%) per share

Today's NSE closing price for Maharashtra Scooters Ltd shares was ₹5,262.20 a piece, up by 0.70% from the previous close of ₹5,225.65. If we take into account the interim dividend the firm has announced, the dividend yield at the current market price climbs to 1.90%. The stock price has risen dramatically in the last 23 years, rising from ₹67.60 on January 1, 1999, to the current market price, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 7,684.32%. The stock has gained 91.54% over the past five years and 25.42% over the past three years. The stock has appreciated 19.83% over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has climbed 38.31% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹5,443.00 on (15-September-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹3,311.00 on (07-March-2022), indicating that after hitting a fresh 52-week-high today, the stock was last seen trading 58.93% above the low at the closing price. Compared to the 20-Day average volume of 20,006 shares, there were 46,977 shares traded in total today.

