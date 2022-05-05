Mishtann Foods Ltd. informed about the bonus share move in its exchange filing citing, "In pursuance of relevant regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 18, 2022 at the Registered Office of the Company has inter alia recommendation of issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the proportion of I (One) Equity Share of Rs. 1/- each for every I (one) Equity Share of Rs.l/- each held by shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of members and other approvals, consents, permissions, conditions and sanctions, as may be necessary."