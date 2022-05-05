Multibagger stock announces bonus shares after giving 450% return in last one year2 min read . 12:21 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: Record date for reckoning eligible shareholders entitled to received bonus shares will be communicated later
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger stock: After reporting strong Q4 numbers, Mishtann Foods Ltd has announced bonus shares for its shareholders. In its exchange filing, the company has informed Indian exchanges that the Board of Directors of the company has recommended one equity share for each share holding. The company's move can be seen as reward for its investors after strong Q4 results where the company has reported 45 per cent jump in operational revenue growth on year-on-year basis. This recommendation of bonus share is like icing on the cake for shareholders as Mishtann Foods share price has delivered around 450 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year.
Multibagger stock: After reporting strong Q4 numbers, Mishtann Foods Ltd has announced bonus shares for its shareholders. In its exchange filing, the company has informed Indian exchanges that the Board of Directors of the company has recommended one equity share for each share holding. The company's move can be seen as reward for its investors after strong Q4 results where the company has reported 45 per cent jump in operational revenue growth on year-on-year basis. This recommendation of bonus share is like icing on the cake for shareholders as Mishtann Foods share price has delivered around 450 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year.
Mishtann Foods Ltd. informed about the bonus share move in its exchange filing citing, "In pursuance of relevant regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 18, 2022 at the Registered Office of the Company has inter alia recommendation of issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the proportion of I (One) Equity Share of Rs. 1/- each for every I (one) Equity Share of Rs.l/- each held by shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of members and other approvals, consents, permissions, conditions and sanctions, as may be necessary."
Mishtann Foods Ltd. informed about the bonus share move in its exchange filing citing, "In pursuance of relevant regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 18, 2022 at the Registered Office of the Company has inter alia recommendation of issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the proportion of I (One) Equity Share of Rs. 1/- each for every I (one) Equity Share of Rs.l/- each held by shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of members and other approvals, consents, permissions, conditions and sanctions, as may be necessary."
Mishtann Foods Ltd went on to add that the record date for reckoning eligible shareholders entitled to received bonus shares will be communicated later.
Mishtann Foods Ltd Q4 results
Recently, Mishtann Foods Ltd announced excellent results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2022. For the quarter ended March 2022, the revenue from operations grew 45% YoY, from ₹105.81 crore (Q4FY21) to Rs. 153.47 crore (Q4FY22). Net Profit jumped 41 times YoY from ₹0.31 crore to Rs. 13.15 crore.
Mishtann Foods news
On Akshaya Tritiya, the company has launched Rock Salt under the brand of “Mishtann" in the retail market with the packaging of 500 grams and one Kilogram.
Current trade volume of the stock is around 1.60 lakh and its market capitalization is ₹1225 crore. Its current PE is 39.8, which is much below the sector PE of 64.95. Return on Equity (ROE) of the stock is 36.50 while Return on Capital (ROC) of this multibagger stock is 38.30 per cent. Last 5 years, CAGR profit growth is staggering 80 per cent whereas its last 5 years CAGR sales growth is around 14 per cent.