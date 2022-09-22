Bobus shares 2022: The board of directors of the textile engineering company has fixed record date for issuance of bonus shares. The small-cap company has fixed 26th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issue that means the stock will trade ex-bonus this week on 23rd September 2022 i.e. on Friday. The company board has already announced bonus shares in 1:1 ratio.

Ruby Mills bonus share record date

Informing stock market exchanges about record date for bonus share issue, Ruby Mills Ltd said, "In supersession of earlier intimation dated August 12, 2022 regarding record date for Bonus Issue, the Company hereby informs that the revised record date for Issue of Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Bonus Share of Rs. 5/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid equity shares is September 26, 2022."

Ruby Mills Ltd, which is know for fabric engineering and interlining excellence had earlier fixed 25th September 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio. It had informed exchanges on 12th August 2022 about the previous record date citing, "pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, please take note of the following revisions in the outcome uploaded on 10'' August 2022: Considered, approved and recommended the issue of Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Bonus Share of Rs. 5/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid equity shares held as on Record date i.e. 25th September 2022, by the shareholders of Ruby."

In August 2022, textile company had informed Indian bourses about bonus share consideration citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), the Board of Directors of Ruby in their meeting held today i.e. August 10, 2022 has inter alia, approved the following matters: Considered, approved and recommended the issue of Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Bonus Share of Rs. 5/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid equity share held as on the Record date i.e. 19th September 2022, by the shareholders of Ruby."

Stock gives multibagger return

Ruby Mills shares are one of the multibagger stocks in India as the stock has given 135 per cent return to its share holders in YTD time after surging from around ₹265 to ₹630 apiece levels. In last one year, it has delivered around 115 per cent return to its positional investors.

