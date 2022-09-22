Multibagger stock announces record date for 1:1 bonus shares. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 09:17 AM IST
- Multibagger textile stock has revised record date for bonus share issue from 25th September to 26th September 2022
Bobus shares 2022: The board of directors of the textile engineering company has fixed record date for issuance of bonus shares. The small-cap company has fixed 26th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issue that means the stock will trade ex-bonus this week on 23rd September 2022 i.e. on Friday. The company board has already announced bonus shares in 1:1 ratio.