Multibagger stock announces record date for 1:1 bonus shares. Do you own?

Ruby Mills Ltd, which is know for fabric engineering and interlining excellence had earlier fixed 25th September 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio. It had informed exchanges on 12th August 2022 about the previous record date citing, "pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, please take note of the following revisions in the outcome uploaded on 10'' August 2022: Considered, approved and recommended the issue of Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Bonus Share of Rs. 5/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid equity shares held as on Record date i.e. 25th September 2022, by the shareholders of Ruby."

