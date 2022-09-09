With a market valuation of ₹397.75 crore, Ruchira Papers Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the paper industry. The company manufactures writing and printing papers as well as Kraft paper. Printing, stationery, and other applications all call for the usage of writing and printing paper. White writing and printing paper from the firm is used to make notebooks and other writing materials, while coloured paper is used to make spiral notebooks, wedding cards, shade cards, children's colouring books, coloured copier paper, and bill books. For the purpose of 1:10 bonus shares, the Board of Directors of the company has announced the record date which is a point to note if you are planning to buy the stock.

The company has said in a regulatory filing that its Board of Directors have considered and approved “Issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. 1(One) new fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/ each to be issued for every 10 (Ten) equity shares held, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company at ensuing AGM. The Board has fixed Monday, 10th day of October 2022 as record date for the purpose of determining the members entitle to receive bonus shares."

Bonus share details of Ruchira Papers

Here are the bonus share details of Ruchira Papers, as per the data available on stock exchanges.

1. Total number of securities proposed to be issued or the total amount for which the securities will be issued: 27,13,181 Equity Shares of ₹10 each amounting to ₹2,71,31,810.

2. Bonus ratio: 1 (One) equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 10 (Ten) existing equity shares of Rs.10/- each held as on record date.

3. Pre-bonus paid-up share capital: Rs.27,13,18,040 divided into 2,71,31,804 shares of Rs. 10 each.

4: Post - bonus paid-up share capital: Rs.29,84,49,850 divided into 2,98,44,985 shares of Rs. 10 each.

5: Estimated date by which such bonus shares would be credited or dispatched: Within 2 months from the date of Board approval i.e. by 20th October 2022.

Ruchira Papers Limited's shares declined by 0.034% from yesterday's close of ₹147.30 and closed today at ₹147.25 a piece. The stock's multibagger return and an all-time high of 569.32% are both impressive. The stock has gained 87.22% over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has climbed 86.39% in 2022. The stock has produced returns of 80.01% over the past six months and 5.97% during the past month.