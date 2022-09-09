Multibagger stock announces record date for 1:10 bonus shares: Details inside

With a market valuation of ₹397.75 crore, Ruchira Papers Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the paper industry. The company manufactures writing and printing papers as well as Kraft paper. Printing, stationery, and other applications all call for the usage of writing and printing paper. White writing and printing paper from the firm is used to make notebooks and other writing materials, while coloured paper is used to make spiral notebooks, wedding cards, shade cards, children's colouring books, coloured copier paper, and bill books. For the purpose of 1:10 bonus shares, the Board of Directors of the company has announced the record date which is a point to note if you are planning to buy the stock.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}