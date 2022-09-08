Multibagger stock announces record date for 1:2 bonus share: Details inside

A small cap company with a market valuation of ₹139.55 crores that operates in the industrial sector is GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. G.K.P Printing & Packaging Ltd. is one of the top corrugated box manufacturers in the industry, and it serves a variety of sectors, including garment exports, steel utensils, playing cards, liquor, toys, pharmaceuticals, printers, engineering, confectionery, and FMCG. One of the top producers and exporters of cardboard boxes, corrugated boxes, display boxes, mailer boxes, labels, stickers, tags, inserts and leaflets, mono cartons, etc. in India is the company. In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of a 1:2 bonus share, the Board of Directors of the company has announced the record date which existing shareholders and potential investors should be aware of.

