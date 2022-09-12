A mid-cap company with a market worth of ₹7,533.82 crore, eClerx Services Ltd. provides commercial services. eClerx provides business process management, automation and analytics services to the world’s leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, and technology companies and some Fortune 2000 enterprises. In today's meeting, the company disclosed the record date for the purposes of the 1:2 bonus shares.

Today, the Board of Directors of the company has informed the stock exchanges that “We wish to inform that the Stakeholders' Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, by means of Circular Resolution passed on September 12, 2022, have fixed Thursday, September 22, 2022 as the Record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Members' for allotment of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1 (one) new equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for every existing 2 (two) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each."

The shares of Eclerx Services Ltd closed today on the NSE at ₹2,231.00 apiece level, up by 0.17% from the previous close of ₹2227.25. The stock price has skyrocketed from ₹210.25 as of 4th January 2008 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return and an all-time high of 961.12%. In the last 5 years, the stock has gained 90.46% and in the last 3 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 376.67%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 1.69% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 19.96% so far in 2022.

On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,970.00 on (13-January-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹1,755.65 on (25-October-2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 24.88% below the high and 27.07% above the low. The company has a book value per share of ₹464.00 translating to a price to book value (P/B) ratio of 4.80 and the company has a price to equity (P/E) ratio of 17.69, considering both ratios the stock can be treated as undervalued at the current market price when compared to its peers such as Affle India, Coforge, Persistent Systems Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Mphasis and Tata Elxsi.