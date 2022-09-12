Multibagger stock announces record date for 1:2 bonus shares: Do you own?

On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,970.00 on (13-January-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹1,755.65 on (25-October-2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 24.88% below the high and 27.07% above the low. The company has a book value per share of ₹464.00 translating to a price to book value (P/B) ratio of 4.80 and the company has a price to equity (P/E) ratio of 17.69, considering both ratios the stock can be treated as undervalued at the current market price when compared to its peers such as Affle India, Coforge, Persistent Systems Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Mphasis and Tata Elxsi.