Aegis Logistics Ltd is a mid-cap company having a market cap of ₹10,300.10 Crore functioning in the energy industry. One of India's largest importers and operators of LPG, Aegis Logistics Ltd. is a leader in integrated oil, gas, and chemical logistics. Shareholders need to be informed of the record date for 100% dividend that the firm has announced.

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. September 13, 2022, have considered and approved 2nd Interim Dividend of 100% i.e. Re. 1 (Rupee One) per equity share of face value of Re.1/- during the financial year 2022-23 and has fixed September 23, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend shall be paid on or before October 11, 2022. Further, the Company confirms that as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading adopted pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company remains closed for the Company's Directors/designated persons associated with the Company from close of business hours on Thursday, September 8, 2022 till the close of business hours on Thursday, September 15, 2022."

Today's NSE closing price for Aegis Logistics Ltd shares was ₹295.90 a piece, up 0.085% from yesterday's close of ₹295.65. The stock price has risen dramatically in the past 23 years, climbing from ₹0.60 on January 1, 1999, to the current market price, which represents a multibagger return and an all-time high of 49,216.67%. The stock has gained by 32.69% over the past five years and by 53.62% over the past three years. The stock has appreciated 23.86% during the past year, and YTD, it has climbed 32.42% so far in 2022. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 58.07%, FIIs holding of 15.11%, DIIs holding of 2.36% and public shareholding of 24.46%.