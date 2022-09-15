Multibagger stock announces record date for 100% dividend: Details inside

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. September 13, 2022, have considered and approved 2nd Interim Dividend of 100% i.e. Re. 1 (Rupee One) per equity share of face value of Re.1/- during the financial year 2022-23 and has fixed September 23, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend shall be paid on or before October 11, 2022. Further, the Company confirms that as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading adopted pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company remains closed for the Company's Directors/designated persons associated with the Company from close of business hours on Thursday, September 8, 2022 till the close of business hours on Thursday, September 15, 2022."