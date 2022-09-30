A small cap corporation with a market valuation of ₹2,641.73 crore in the metal industry is Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is a company that specializes in combining materials using a variety of techniques, including resistance welding, solder reflow, diffusion bonding, and bonding/cladding. Thermostatic Bimetal, Clad Metal, Spring Rolled Stainless Steels, Electron Beam Welded Material with Multi- Gauge and Multi- Materials Strips, and Thermostatic Edge- Welded Strips are all part of the company's current project for a wide range of industries. The corporation has made the record date public in order to establish shareholders' eligibility for the 2:1 bonus shares.

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “This is further to our letter dated August 29, 2022 intimating the Issue of Bonus Shares, which is subject to approval of the shareholders. We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Thursday, October 13, 2022, as the Record Date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the Bonus Shares."

The firm announced on August 29, 2022, that the Board of Directors had authorised the issue of bonus shares in a 2:1 ratio, meaning that there would be one bonus equity share worth Rs. 2 for every two fully paid-up equity shares held as of the record date.

Bonus share details of Shivalik Bimetal Controls as per the data available on the stock exchange filings

Total number of securities proposed to be issued or the total amount for which the securities will be issued (approximately): Rs.3,84,02,800/- divided into 19201400 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Whether bonus is out of free reserves created out of profits or share premium account: Bonus shares will be issued out of free reserves and securities premium account of the Company available as of March 31, 2022.

Bonus ratio: 1 (One) equity share of ₹2/- each for every 2 (Two) existing equity shares of Rs.2/- each held as on a record date.

Pre-Bonus paid-up share capital is Rs. 7,68,05,600/- divided into 3,84,02,800 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Post-Bonus paid-up share capital will be Rs. 11,52,08,400/- divided into 57604200 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Free reserves and/ or share premium required for implementing the bonus issue: Free reserves and/ or share premium of Rs. 3,84,02,800/- is required for implementing the Bonus Issue.

Free reserves and/ or share premium available for capitalization and the date as on which such balance is available: As on March 31, 2022, aggregate amount of free reserves, and securities premium account is Rs. 17,949.83 Lakhs.

Estimated date by which such bonus shares would be credited/dispatched: Within 2 months from the date of Board approval i.e. by 28th October, 2022.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls' shares on the NSE ended today at Rs. 686.00 a piece, down 3.63 per cent from the previous close of Rs. 711.85. Today's trading had a total volume of 177,448 shares, which was more than the 20-Day average volume of 106,262 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 453.00% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 1272.88% during the past three years. The stock has generated a multibagger return of 150.59% over the past year, and on a YTD basis, it has climbed by 72.73% so far in 2022. For the quarter ended June, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 60.61%, FIIs holding of 0.05%, DIIs holding of 0.16%, and public shareholding of 39.18%.