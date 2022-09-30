Multibagger stock announces record date for 2:1 bonus shares: Do you own?3 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 05:19 PM IST
- A small cap corporation with a market valuation of ₹2,641.73 crore in the metal industry is Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.
A small cap corporation with a market valuation of ₹2,641.73 crore in the metal industry is Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. is a company that specializes in combining materials using a variety of techniques, including resistance welding, solder reflow, diffusion bonding, and bonding/cladding. Thermostatic Bimetal, Clad Metal, Spring Rolled Stainless Steels, Electron Beam Welded Material with Multi- Gauge and Multi- Materials Strips, and Thermostatic Edge- Welded Strips are all part of the company's current project for a wide range of industries. The corporation has made the record date public in order to establish shareholders' eligibility for the 2:1 bonus shares.