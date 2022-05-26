Multibagger stock: BSE listed software IT company Nintec Systems Ltd board has announced record date for issuance of bonus shares. As per the latest exchange communication of the company, the board of directors of the company has fixed record date for issuance of bonus shares on 7th June 2022. The IT company has already informed about the company board's recommendation of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio.

The multibagger stock informed about the record date for bonus share issuance citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Tuesday, 7th June, 2022 has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the list of shareholders eligible for the allotment of bonus equity shares."

Multibagger IT company has already announced bonus shares in 1:2 ratio. In its communication with BSE dated 21st April 2022, the software company informed, "The Board of Directors ('Board') in their meeting held today, i.e. on Thursday, 21st April, 2022 at 03.00 PM, at the registered office of the Company has considered and discussed the following: 1. The Board recommended the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 [i.e. 1 (One) bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 2 (Two) fully paid-up equity shares held as on record date] subject to the approval of the shareholders."

The BSE listed IT company has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders. As per the information available on the BSE website, this IT stock has surged from ₹14.40 apiece levels to ₹46.35 levels in last one year, delivering around 220 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. In last six months, this IT stock has risen from ₹21 to ₹46.35, delivering more than 100 per cent return to its shareholders.