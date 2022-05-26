Multibagger stock announces record date for bonus share issuance. Details here

Multibagger IT company has already announced bonus shares in 1:2 ratio. In its communication with BSE dated 21st April 2022, the software company informed, "The Board of Directors ('Board') in their meeting held today, i.e. on Thursday, 21st April, 2022 at 03.00 PM, at the registered office of the Company has considered and discussed the following: 1. The Board recommended the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 [i.e. 1 (One) bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 2 (Two) fully paid-up equity shares held as on record date] subject to the approval of the shareholders."

