Multibagger stock announces record date for interim dividend for FY 2022-23

On Friday, the shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd closed at ₹250.00 apiece on the NSE, up by 2.44% from the previous close. In the last 3 years, the stock has given a multibagger return of 187.89% and in the last 1 year, the stock has gained 48.85%. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 12.74% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has fallen 13.13% but has gained by 19.19% in the last 1 month. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹345.85 on 25-October-2021 and a 52-week-low of ₹148.05 on 11-August-2021 which indicates that at the current price level of ₹250.00 the stock is trading 27.71% below the 52-week-high and 68.86% above the 52-week-low.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}