Multibagger stock announces stock split into 1:10. Details here

The Authorized Share Capital of Steel Exchange India Ltd is ₹332,00,00,000 (Rupees Three Hundred and Thirty Two Crores only) divided into 258,00,00,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty Eight Crores only) equity shares of Re 1 (Rupee One only) each and 7,40,00,000 (Seven Crore Forty Lakhs only) Preference Shares of ₹10 (Rupees Ten only) each and the said Preference Shares may be redeemable/non-redeemable, cumulative/non-cumulative, convertible/non-convertible, participating/non-participating or otherwise at the option of the Company, in the share capital of the Company with power to increase or reduce the capital of the Company and to divide the shares in the capital for the time being into several classes and to attach thereto respectively such preferential/deferred, qualified or special rights, privileges or conditions as may be determined by or in accordance with the regulations of the company and to vary modify or abrogate any such rights, privileges or conditions in such manner as may for the time being be provided by the regulations of the Company.

