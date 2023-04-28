Multibagger stock Apar Industries up 310% in last one year; is more steam left?2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Apar Industries is a midcap stock. It hit its multi-year high of ₹2,885 on BSE on April 21, 2023. However, in the subsequent three sessions, it witnessed profit booking and ended in the red. It started its upward march once again on April 27, ending 1.65 per cent higher.
Apar Industries shares have given mind-boggling returns in the last one year even though the broader market sentiment remained weak due to concerns over sticky inflation, continuous rate hikes and faltering global economic growth. The stock has surged almost 310 per cent in the last one year while the benchmark Sensex is up about 7 per cent for the period.
