Apar Industries shares have given mind-boggling returns in the last one year even though the broader market sentiment remained weak due to concerns over sticky inflation, continuous rate hikes and faltering global economic growth. The stock has surged almost 310 per cent in the last one year while the benchmark Sensex is up about 7 per cent for the period.

Apar Industries is a well-known manufacturer and supplier of conductors, cables, speciality oils, polymers and lubricants.

The company is set to release the earnings of the January-March quarter of the financial year 2022-23 on Monday, May 08, 2023.

Apar Industries' share movement

The stock hit its multi-year high of ₹2,885 on BSE on April 21, 2023. However, in the subsequent three sessions, it witnessed profit booking and ended in the red. It started its upward march once again on April 27, ending 1.65 per cent higher. The stock is in green today and looks on course to extend gains into the second consecutive session.

Analysts pointed out that the stock is moving above its short, medium and long-term moving averages.

Apar Industries' shareholding pattern

As per a BSE filing, promotors' holding in the company remained unchanged at 60.64 per cent in the March quarter of FY23 while mutual funds increased holdings from 16.83 per cent to 17.26 per cent in the same quarter.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), on the other hand, decreased holdings from 6.73 per cent to 6.66 per cent in Q4FY23.

What should you do in the short term?

Technical analysts are divided in their views of Apar Industries' stock for the short term. Some of them advise holding the stock, believing the stock has the potential to move further while some say due to the sharp gains, profit booking is the right move.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes one can hold the stock for some more time for further gains.

She said that the stock has given a decent rally and with some resistance witnessed near ₹2,870 level, it has halted the upward move, but the trend remains positive with near-term support near ₹2,720 level.

"The RSI is well placed and has further upside potential to carry on the momentum. The upside target expected is near ₹3,000 and one can hold the stock for further gains," said Parekh.

On the other hand, Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers pointed out that at the current juncture, this stock has made a bearish divergence on a daily scale where price action is making higher highs and RSI is making lower highs (refer to the chart below).

Additionally, 200 DMA (daily moving average) stands around ₹1,702 level which is far below the current market price, so mean reversion could be possible.

"One should immediately book profits in the zone of ₹2,800-2,850 levels. No fresh longs are advised," said Patel.

View Full Image Apar Industries technical chart.

