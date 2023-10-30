Multibagger stock: Choice Broking sees 35% upside in defence share that has worked as vendor for ISRO
Multibagger stock: The defence company started its journey in 1985 by offering design services to ISRO, claims Choice Broking in its brokerage report
Multibagger stock: Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd is one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in 2023. This defence company that once offered designing sefvices to Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) has delivered around 150 per cent return to its positional investors. But, Choice Broking still sees big upside in this defence stock. According to a recent Choice Broking report, Apollo Micro Systems shares are currently around ₹75 apiece levels and in long term it may go up to ₹103 per share levels, delivering more than 35 per cent return to its investors.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started