Multibagger stock Apollo Micro Systems edges high after receipt of order from DRDO

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems surged 1% in Thursday’s intraday trade on October 16, reaching ₹293.70 apiece, following the company emerging as the lowest bidder for orders from DRDO and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

Advertisement

The company has been declared the lowest bidder by DRDO for orders worth ₹4.3 crore and has also been declared the lowest bidder by DPSUs for orders worth ₹35 crore. “Accordingly, the total value for which the company has emerged as the lowest bidder aggregates to ₹39.27 crore,” the company said in today’s regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, the company recently released its September quarter business update, reporting revenue of ₹225.26 crore, marking a 40% year-on-year (YoY) jump from ₹161 crore in the same period last year and a 68% sequential growth compared to ₹134 crore reported in the first quarter of FY26.

Apollo Micro Systems share price delivers 180% in just six months The company’s shares have been on investors’ radar in recent months, as its growing order book, strategic partnerships, and improving financials have attracted Dalal Street investors to add the stock to their portfolios.

Advertisement

From their April lows of ₹105.30, the shares have surged 180% to trade at the current level of ₹293. The latest rally has driven the stock to a 175% gain so far in 2025 and nearly 2,680% over the past five years.

Also Read | Defence PSU BEL declares board meeting date to announce Q2 results 2025

The rally, which began in 2020, continues unabated, with the stock closing each calendar year higher. Notably, 2023 marked its strongest annual gain of 290.44%. From its 2020 low of ₹3.95 apiece, the stock has skyrocketed nearly 8,000%, delivering phenomenal wealth creation for investors.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.