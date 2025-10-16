Subscribe

Apollo Micro Systems' shares rose nearly 1% to 293.70 on October 16 after being named the lowest bidder for DRDO and DPSUs orders worth 39.27 crore. 

A Ksheerasagar
Published16 Oct 2025, 03:01 PM IST
Multibagger stock Apollo Micro Systems edges high after receipt of order from DRDO
Multibagger stock Apollo Micro Systems edges high after receipt of order from DRDO(Pixabay)

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems surged 1% in Thursday’s intraday trade on October 16, reaching 293.70 apiece, following the company emerging as the lowest bidder for orders from DRDO and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

The company has been declared the lowest bidder by DRDO for orders worth 4.3 crore and has also been declared the lowest bidder by DPSUs for orders worth 35 crore. “Accordingly, the total value for which the company has emerged as the lowest bidder aggregates to 39.27 crore,” the company said in today’s regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, the company recently released its September quarter business update, reporting revenue of 225.26 crore, marking a 40% year-on-year (YoY) jump from 161 crore in the same period last year and a 68% sequential growth compared to 134 crore reported in the first quarter of FY26.

Apollo Micro Systems share price delivers 180% in just six months

The company’s shares have been on investors’ radar in recent months, as its growing order book, strategic partnerships, and improving financials have attracted Dalal Street investors to add the stock to their portfolios.

From their April lows of 105.30, the shares have surged 180% to trade at the current level of 293. The latest rally has driven the stock to a 175% gain so far in 2025 and nearly 2,680% over the past five years.

The rally, which began in 2020, continues unabated, with the stock closing each calendar year higher. Notably, 2023 marked its strongest annual gain of 290.44%. From its 2020 low of 3.95 apiece, the stock has skyrocketed nearly 8,000%, delivering phenomenal wealth creation for investors.

