Multibagger stock Apollo Micro Systems that has surged 225% in one year acquires defense subsidiary1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Multibagger stock: Apollo Micro Systems has informed exchanges that it has acquired its defense subsidiary Apollo Defence Industries Private Limited
Multibagger stock: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd shares are one of the small-cap stocks under ₹100 that have delivered whopping return to its positional investors. The small-cap company has informed Indian exchange that it has incorporated its subsidiary company Apollo Defence Industries Private Limtied. The subsidiary company deals in defence, aerospace and related electronic components.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started