Multibagger stock: After declaring stock split in 1:10 ratio in the beginning of August 2023, Sarveshwar Foods Ltd board has considered and approved conversion of 20,30,000 warrants into 20,30,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the “promoter and non-promoter, public category", on preferential basis. After the outbreak of this stock market news, the multibagger stock witnessed huge buying interest since morning despite weak stock market sentiments on Wednesday.

Sarveshwar Foods share price today opened higher and went on to hit intraday high of ₹121.20 on NSE, logging near 5 per cent intraday rise against the close price of ₹115.60 apiece on Monday. The small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year as the stock has risen to the tune of 115 per cent in this time.

Allotment of warrants, conversion into equity

The small-cap company informed Indian bourses about the conversion of warrants into equity citing, "In furtherance to our communique dated May 30, 2023, w.r.t. to allotment of equity shares, considered and approved the further conversion of 20,30,000 warrants into 20,30,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the “promoter and non-promoter, public category", on preferential basis, upon receipt of balance amount aggregating to Rs. 12,36,27,000/- (Rupees Twelve Crore Thirty Six Lakhs Twenty-Seven Thousands only), at the rate of Rs. 60.90 (Rupees Sixty and Ninety Paisa Only) per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) from the allottees pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion into equity shares in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018."

1:10 stock split

In the beginning of August 2023, the multibagger small-cap stock informed Indian bourses about stock sub-division citing, “In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, August 02, 2023, inter-alia, considered and approved sub-division/split of company’s 1 (one) Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the company having face value of Re. 1 each, subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained in the ensuing extra-ordinary general meeting and such other approvals as may be required."

The Jammu Kashmir-based company declared its Q1 results 2023 on Friday as well. In this first quarter results for the financial year 2023-24, the small-cap company reported net sales at ₹187.68 crore, logging 44.58 per cent QoQ rise against Q4FY23 net sales. Company's profit before tax (PBT) stood at ₹4.02 crore, around 50.41 per cent higher against Q4FY23 PBT.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.