Multibagger stock approves conversion of warrants worth ₹12.36 crore into equity after 1:10 stock split2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 01:59 PM IST
Multibagger stock has declared stock split in 1:10 ratio, which means one stock with face value of ₹10 will be subdivided into 10 shares with a face value of Re 1 per equity share
Multibagger stock: After declaring stock split in 1:10 ratio in the beginning of August 2023, Sarveshwar Foods Ltd board has considered and approved conversion of 20,30,000 warrants into 20,30,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the “promoter and non-promoter, public category", on preferential basis. After the outbreak of this stock market news, the multibagger stock witnessed huge buying interest since morning despite weak stock market sentiments on Wednesday.
