Allotment of warrants, conversion into equity

The small-cap company informed Indian bourses about the conversion of warrants into equity citing, "In furtherance to our communique dated May 30, 2023, w.r.t. to allotment of equity shares, considered and approved the further conversion of 20,30,000 warrants into 20,30,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the “promoter and non-promoter, public category", on preferential basis, upon receipt of balance amount aggregating to Rs. 12,36,27,000/- (Rupees Twelve Crore Thirty Six Lakhs Twenty-Seven Thousands only), at the rate of Rs. 60.90 (Rupees Sixty and Ninety Paisa Only) per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) from the allottees pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion into equity shares in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018."