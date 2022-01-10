Multibagger stock: Amid quarterly result season, retail investors are busy following latest shareholding pattern of the listed companies as it signals the direction in which smart money has moved. For such investors, ace investor Ashish Kacholia has continued with his bullish conviction in regard to his portfolio stock Tarc (The Anant Raj Corporation) despite Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala booked profit in this multibagger stock in Q3FY22.

Tarc shareholding pattern for Q3 FY2021-22

According to shareholding pattern of Tarc for October to December 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia has remained bullish on this stock as he kept his stake unchanged at 44,25,000 Tarc shares or 1.50 per cent stake in the company whereas Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has booked profit in the multibagger stock. In Tarc shareholding pattern for Q3FY22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders holding more than 1 per cent stake in the company. Now, it can't be ascertained whether 'Warren Buffett of India' sold out his entire 46,95,000 shares or 1.59 per cent stake in the company or he has booked partial profit in the stock. But, it's for sure that Big Bull has booked profit in the counter in Q3 FY2021-22 while Ashish Kacholia remained bullish on the counter.

Tarc share price history

Tarc shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. This small-cap real estate stock has rallied from ₹24.20 to ₹51.85 per share levels in last one year, logging around 115 per cent rise in this period. The multibagger stock is currently trading near to its lifetime high of ₹4.90 per share levels.

