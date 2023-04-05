Multibagger stock: Ashish Kacholia portfolio share jumps 525% in 3 years1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 12:59 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: As per shareholding data of December 2022, Ashish Kacholia holds 1.33% stake whereas Mukul Agrawal holds 1.38% stake in this small-cap company
Multibagger stock: Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Agrawal-backed Hindware Home Innovation shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in post-Covid rebound. In last three years, Hindware Home Innovation share price has ascended from around ₹56 to ₹350 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 525 per cent to its long term positional shareholders. As per the shareholding pattern of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd for October to December 2022 quarter, ace investor Ashish Kacholia holds 1.33 per cent stake in the company whereas Mukul Agrawal holds 1.38 per cent stake in this multibagger small-cap company.
