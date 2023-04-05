Multibagger stock: Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Agrawal-backed Hindware Home Innovation shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in post-Covid rebound. In last three years, Hindware Home Innovation share price has ascended from around ₹56 to ₹350 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 525 per cent to its long term positional shareholders. As per the shareholding pattern of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd for October to December 2022 quarter, ace investor Ashish Kacholia holds 1.33 per cent stake in the company whereas Mukul Agrawal holds 1.38 per cent stake in this multibagger small-cap company.

Hindware Home Innovation share price history

This multibagger Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has remained under base building mode for the last one year. In last one month, this Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock has shed around 7 per cent whereas in YTD time, this multibagger stock has tumbled over 25 per cent. In last six months, this small-cap stock has nosedived to the tune of 8 per cent. In last one year, this Ashish Kacholia stock has dipped from around ₹380 to ₹350 apiece levels logging near 10 per cent dip in this time. However, in last two years, this small-cap multibagger stock has risen from near ₹300 to ₹350 apiece levels, delivering over 15 per cent in last two years.

However, this Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Agrawal-owned multibagger stock has risen from around ₹56 to ₹350 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 525 per cent return to its shareholders. The stock is a multibagger in last five years as well.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding

According to shareholding pattern of this multibagger stock for December 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 9,63,394 shares of the company, which is 1.33 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Mukul Agrawal shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of this small-cap multibagger stock for October to December 2022 quarter, Mukul Agrawal shareholding in this multibagger stock is 10 lakh shares or 1.38 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Shareholding data of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd for January to March 2023 quarter is still awaited.