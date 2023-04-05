Multibagger stock: Ashish Kacholia portfolio share jumps 525% in 3 years

Hindware Home Innovation share price history

This multibagger Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has remained under base building mode for the last one year. In last one month, this Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock has shed around 7 per cent whereas in YTD time, this multibagger stock has tumbled over 25 per cent. In last six months, this small-cap stock has nosedived to the tune of 8 per cent. In last one year, this Ashish Kacholia stock has dipped from around ₹380 to ₹350 apiece levels logging near 10 per cent dip in this time. However, in last two years, this small-cap multibagger stock has risen from near ₹300 to ₹350 apiece levels, delivering over 15 per cent in last two years.