Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Ashish Kacholia portfolio: This multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 34 lakh

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: This multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 34 lakh

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.32 lakh today.
2 min read . 02:56 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock 6 months ago and he or she had remained invested in this stock till date, its 1 lakh would have turned to 15.25 lakh today

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: In recently ended September 2021 quarter, the market maven added Kwality Pharmaceuticals shares in his portfolio, which is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In fact, the pharma stock has been giving stellar return to its shareholders and in last five years, this stock has risen around 3270 per cent.

For those stock market investors who believe in 'buy, hold and forget' strategy and keep patience when short-term sentiments impact their portfolio shares, this Ashish Kacholkia share has given returns, which is beyond expectation. This pharma stock has shot up from 25.80 per share levels to 870 apiece levels in last five years — surging around 34 times in this period.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals share price history

As per the share price history of this multibagger stock, in last one month, it has risen from around 656 to 870 per share levels, logging more than 32.50 per cent upside moves in this period. In last 6 months, this share price shot up from near 57 to 870 levels, rising to the tune of near 1425 per cent in this period. In last one year, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has risen from 59 to 870 — registering near 1375 per cent rise in this time horizon.

Likewise, in last 5 years, this multibagger stock in Ashish Kacholia portfolio has surges from 25.80 (close price on 26th October 2016 on NSE) to 870 (close price on 22nd October 2021 on NSE), rising around 3270 per cent or around 34 times in this period.

Impact on investors

Taking cue from Kwality Pharmaceuticals share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.32 lakh today. If the investor had invested 1 lakh in this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock 6 months ago and he or she had remained invested in this stock till date, its 1 lakh would have turned to 15.25 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, then its 1 lakh would have become 14.75 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock 5 years ago and had remained invested in this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock throughout this period, then its 1 lakh would have turned to around 34 lakh today.

