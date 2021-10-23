Ashish Kacholia portfolio: This multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 34 lakh

As per the share price history of this multibagger stock, in last one month, it has risen from around ₹656 to ₹870 per share levels, logging more than 32.50 per cent upside moves in this period. In last 6 months, this share price shot up from near ₹57 to ₹870 levels, rising to the tune of near 1425 per cent in this period. In last one year, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has risen from ₹59 to ₹870 — registering near 1375 per cent rise in this time horizon.