Multibagger stock: Despite global economy reeling under pressure for more than last two years, Xpro shares have delivered staggering return to its shareholders in last two years. Such shareholders of the company includes 'Big Whale' Ashish Kacholia as well. The market magnet holds 4,21,616 Xpro India shares or 3.57 per cent stake in the company. In last two years, Xpro India share price has surged from around ₹31 to ₹1030 apiece levels, recording around 3200 per cent rise in this period. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year as it has delivered more than 450 per cent return in last one year.

