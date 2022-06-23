Ashish Kacholia portfolio: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the beginning of new year 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.08 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Despite global economy reeling under pressure for more than last two years, Xpro shares have delivered staggering return to its shareholders in last two years. Such shareholders of the company includes 'Big Whale' Ashish Kacholia as well. The market magnet holds 4,21,616 Xpro India shares or 3.57 per cent stake in the company. In last two years, Xpro India share price has surged from around ₹31 to ₹1030 apiece levels, recording around 3200 per cent rise in this period. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year as it has delivered more than 450 per cent return in last one year.
After ascending to its 52-week high of ₹1670 levels, this multibagger stock has been under profit-booking pressure. In last one month it has corrected around 10 per cent. However, it has surged from around ₹937 to ₹1030 in YTD time, delivering near 8 per cent rise in 2022. In last one year, this multibagger Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has risen from ₹182 to ₹1030 levels, logging around 450 per cent rise in this period.
Similarly, in last two years, this stock has surged from around ₹31 to ₹1030, ascending to the tune of near 3200 per cent rise in this period.
Impact on investment
Taking cue from Xpro India share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the beginning of new year 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.08 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Ashish Kacholia share one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹5.50 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock two years ago, and had remained invested in the counter throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹33 lakh today.
Current market cap of this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock is ₹1228 crore and its last 20 days average volume is 12,361. So, its a low-float stock whose 52-week high is ₹1670 whereas 52-week low is ₹160 apiece on NSE.
After an hour of market opening, trade volume recorded by Xpro India shares is 988.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.