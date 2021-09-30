Multibagger stock: Ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia's portfolio stock Acrysil has delivered multibagger returns of around 280 per cent in 2021 (year-to-date) so far. Despite such stellar return, stock market experts are still bullish on the counter as they see this multibagger stock may further go up to ₹850 levels in one to two months.

Acrysil Ltd's share price has risen from ₹643 apiece to ₹760 levels in one month — logging near 18 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, Ashish Kacholia net worth in this stock has ground around 150 per cent in last six months as it surged from ₹307.90 to ₹760 apiece in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from the share price history of Acrysil, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.18 lakh. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.50 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter at the close price of 31st December 2020 and had remained invested in the counter till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.80 lakh today.

However, stock market expert Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking is still bullish on the counter. He said that one can buy this multibagger stock at current market price for one to two month target of ₹825 to ₹850 apiece maintaining stop loss at ₹700.

As of June quarter shareholding pattern, Ashish Kacholia holds 3.75% stake in Acrysil Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

