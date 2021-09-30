Multibagger stock: Ashish Kacholia stock gives 280% return in 2021. Do you own?

Taking cue from the share price history of Acrysil, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.18 lakh. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.50 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter at the close price of 31st December 2020 and had remained invested in the counter till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.80 lakh today.

