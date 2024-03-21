Multibagger stock ASM Technologies share price rises 5%, hits upper circuit. Here's Why
Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock ASM Technologies share price hit upper circuit of 5% on Thursday post its announcement of fund raising. The capital raise, was spearheaded by Mukul Agrawal, a prominent stock market investor.
ASM Technologies share price rising 5% on Thursday was locked in a upper circuit. The share price of ASM Technologies has more than doubled and is up 117% since 6th February.
